Equity inflows dip as MF industry assets hits a new high

Net inflows into equity funds declined for the third month in a row, dropping 31 per cent to Rs 6,120 crore in August, against Rs 8,898 crore logged in July, even as the overall assets under management of the mutual fund industry hit a new high.

Riding on the unexpected bull run, the industry assets jumped to Rs 39.34 lakh crore, against Rs 37.35 lakh crore in July, due largely to mark-to-market gain.

However, equity fund investors continued to book profits as redemptions touched Rs 21,726 crore (Rs 13,756 crore), indicating that investors are still not convinced with the market bounce-back amid the global turmoil.

Flexi cap funds registered the highest inflow of Rs 2,100 crore, followed by mid- and small-cap funds, which recorded a net inflow of Rs 1,479 crore (Rs 1,245 crore) and Rs 1,260 crore (Rs 1,779 crore). Sectoral and equity-linked saving schemes saw an outflow of Rs 1,267 crore, and Rs 133 crore, against an inflow of Rs 215 crore and Rs 328 crore in July.

Inflows through the systematic investment plan increased to Rs 12,693 crore, against Rs 12,139 crore, with SIP assets rising to Rs 6.39 lakh crore (Rs 6.09 lakh crore). The industry opened 21.13 lakh new SIPs last month.

Arun Kumar, Head of Research, FundsIndia, said while equity MF inflows were positive, it has moderated in recent months. There is usually a tendency among domestic investors to book profits near all-time highs, which is also reflected in the lower quantum of inflows, he said.