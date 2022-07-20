Equity markets will bounce back: Mirae MF CIO

The global economic slowdown on the back of the Russia-Ukraine war and uncertainty over the US Fed interest rate hike will have minimal impact on Indian economic growth prospects in the long term, though certain sectors such as IT and metal may face short-term challenges, said Neelesh Surana, Chief Investment Officer, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

The automobile and housing sectors will get a major boost as they are still lagging at the pre-Covid levels, he said.

Bank rate to stabilise

Though markets have turned negative on the housing sector on RBI hiking key bank rates, the bank lending rate has fallen from 10 per cent to 6.5 per cent and it will stabilise at 7.5 per cent, said Surana at the launch of Mira Asset Balanced Advantage Fund new fund offer which opens on Thursday.

Given the focus on affordability, the lending rate hike will have minimal impact on the housing sector, he added. However, the rising crude oil prices remain a near-term concern even as the government is pushing for green energy.

The expectation of a normal monsoon should lead to better agriculture income and boost the rural economy. Though margins of the automobile sector will shrink, volumes are expected to grow steadily in coming days, he said.

The sector-specific performance link incentive should make manufacturing in India more competitive, particularly when global players are fast-adopting to China-plus-one country for sourcing key raw material components.

FPIs to return

The foreign institutional investors, who have sold 5 per cent of their portfolio worth about $35 billion, will return once they understand the growth potential of the country.

In the meanwhile, the mutual fund industry has done well to absorb the shock of foreign investors selling equities, thanks to the overall awareness of investors. The inflow through Systematic Investment Plan at Mirae Mutual Mutual Fund has been increasing steadily to touch ₹859 crore a month, he said.