Despite volatility in the stock markets, the overall inflow to equity mutual funds surged nearly 72 per cent to ₹12,546 crore in January from ₹7,303 crore in December, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

SIP flows hit roof

The contributions to systematic investment plans (SIPs) rose for the sixth consecutive month to a record ₹13,856 crore in January 2023.

“SIPs have shown a very positive trend, and contribution has touched an all-time high. Considering the way the market is behaving, retail investors have continued to look at equity as an investable segment, which is why inflows are on an upward trend,” AMFI’s Chief Executive Officer, NS Venkatesh, said in a media call.

Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC, said, “Strong flows for the month supported by SIP inflows, despite a volatile month with markets being subdued, the net positive flows are a sign of increasing maturity of investors to continue their allocations in equity mutual funds.”

Folios at record high

Mutual Fund folios crossed all-time high at 14,28,43,642; industry AUM was at ₹39.62-lakh crore, marginally down from ₹39.89-lakh crore in December-end. Of this, equity AUM stood at ₹15.06-lakh crore and debt AUM at ₹12.38-lakh crore.

Venkatesh said small-caps have witnessed inflows, majorly driven by the retail investors as their investment is for long-term return cycle. “We believe that the SIP inflow momentum has and will continue to balance the FII outflows in the market.”

“The importance of investing in equity markets for long-term goals through SIP as a goal-linked route to create wealth is gaining awareness. This month, almost 23-lakh new SIPs were registered, which shows increasing investor belief in the instrument,” he added.

Debt funds witnessed an outflow to the tune of ₹10,316 crore against ₹21,946 crore in December.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit