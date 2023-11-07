The ₹463 crore Initial Public Offering of ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited was subscribed 73.15 times on the final day of bidding.

Price band

The issue received bids of 4,22,28,99,750 shares against the offered 5,77,28,408 equity shares, at a price band of ₹57-60, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

Strong demand

Qualified Institutional Buyer and Non-Institutional Investors Portion was subscribed 173.52 times and 84.37 times respectively. Retail Portion was subscribed 16.97 times, whereas Employee Portion was subscribed 4.36 times.

ICICI Securities Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Limited) are the book-running lead managers and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

ESAF Small Finance Bank is a small finance bank headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala, with a focus on unbanked and under-banked customer segments, especially in rural and semi-urban centers.

