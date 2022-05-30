Ethos makes a tepid debut, lists at 5 per cent discount on BSE

Ethos made a tepid debut on the bourses on Monday, listing at a discount against its issue price of ₹878.

It listed at ₹830 on the BSE, down ₹48 or 5.47 per cent from the IPO price. It listed at ₹825 on the NSE, down ₹53 or 6.04 from the issue price.

Ethos is one of country’s largest luxury and premium watch retail players.

The company had fixed the initial public offering (IPO) price as ₹878, at the upper end of the price band of ₹836-878. The IPO of the Chandigarh-based company was subscribed 1.04 times.

The non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 1.48 times, followed by the part for qualified institutional buyers, which was subscribed 1.06 times. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 0.84 times.

Ahead of the issue on Tuesday, Ethos raised around ₹142 crore from anchor investors.