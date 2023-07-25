Aurobindo Pharma’s subsidiary, Eugia Pharma, has received USFDA approval for Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL), Single-Dose Vial. The approval allows Eugia Pharma to manufacture and market a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent product to Mozobil Injection by Genzyme Corporation.

Plerixafor injection is indicated for mobilising hematopoietic stem cells in patients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma or multiple myeloma. The product’s launch is scheduled for July FY24, and it holds an estimated market size of approximately US$210 million based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ending May 2023. This approval marks the 163rd ANDA received by Eugia Pharma Speciality Group.

Also read: Eugia Pharma gets USFDA nod for Vasopressin injection

The shares of Aurobindo Pharma went up by 0.10 per cent to Rs 785 at 02:04 p.m. on BSE.