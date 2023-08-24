Capital market regulator SEBI has cleared the consent application of Rajesh Iyer, ex-Chief Executive Officer, PGIM Mutual Fund on payment of ₹16.57 lakh.

SEBI observed that Rajesh Iyer was CEO of PGIM MF between March and October, 2018 when the fund house executed certain investment transfer from open ended to close ended schemes and vice versa, without recording the correct rational and violated SEBI norms.

SEBI had issued show cause notice on Iyer in April, 2022.

Last June, Iyer had filed a settlement application which was considered by the internal committee and settlement amount of ₹16,57,500 was recommended.

In August, Iyer paid the settlement amount and the show cause notice was disposed of, said SEBI.

