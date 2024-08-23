Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited announced today its 5-year strategic vision, aiming for a 50 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years. The company plans to expand its presence in Tier 2 cities across India, with a focus on establishing over 15 multi-event venues.

The shares of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited were trading at ₹290.80, up by ₹30.65 or 11.78 per cent at 12:48 pm today on the BSE.

Key to this expansion is the development of Pune’s largest event venue, set to open in two phases between November 2024 and March 2025. The 300,000 sq ft facility will accommodate events ranging from 500 to 50,000 attendees. Exhicon has also acquired 5 acres in Ayodhya for a multipurpose venue and a 4-star hotel, scheduled to begin operations by mid-FY26.

The company is diversifying its revenue streams by offering venue management as a service and leveraging its subsidiaries. Exhicon expects its subsidiaries to contribute around 40 per cent to overall revenue in the coming years.

Financial targets include a sustainable PAT margin of 15-20 per cent for FY25 and beyond. The company emphasizes a debt-free growth model, relying on internal financing and strategic investments.