With the markets reaching heady heights, mutual fund experts have cautioned investors not to go by past performance, bet on the popularity of the fund manager or follow a herd mentality of going by the latest trend. Investors need to be more cautious as they are investing in the peak of the market. Focus should be on funds following a process framework for investment, robust risk management and consistent performance.

Dwaipayan Bose, co-Founder, Advisor Khoj, said history shows that in a robust market cycle performance of fund managers and institutions keep changing especially if they do not adapt to changing fluctuations.

Citing a recent investor education campaign of Nippon India, Bose said process is the most important criterion since fund managers operate in a complex world where the best minds can get a few things wrong.

Rigid process

The fund house, he said follows a rigid system driven process in each of its schemes as individual fund managers may miss certain things and can get biased to a particular trend.

Risk management helps the fund to do well not only in good times but also hold the fort during difficult times and protect investors’ interest. Risks can be due to market volatility, credit risk and others related to interest rates and inflation. In fact, AMFI has also asked AMCs to have robust risk avoidance systems in place.

Deepak Chainani, a mutual fund distributor, said in a bullish market, investors will do well to focus on funds with consistent performance rather than chasing fickle trends. “The processes at Nippon India ensures that biases are avoided and buying is not concentrated, no matter how good the stock is. The AMC has stringent norms for deviation from indices and company-level exposures to ensure that the pursuit of best returns does not make it to deviate from the consistency promise,” said Chainani.

While SEBI regulation protects investors from concentration risk, AMCs such as SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential are also tightening their process framework.

