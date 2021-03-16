Exxaro Tiles files for ₹160-crore IPO

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Gujarat-based Exxaro Tiles, a manufacturer of vitrified tiles, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO).
According to market sources, the company intends to raise ₹150-160 crore through the IPO.
According to the DRHP, the IPO will be of up to 1.34 crore shares, including a fresh issue of 1.12 crore and an offer for sale of up to 22.38 lakh shares by Dixitkumar Patel. The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to 22 lakh shares.
The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers will be up to 50 per cent, while that for non-institutional investors will be 15 per cent; the remaining 35 per cent will be reserved for retail investors. A certain portion of the offer will be reserved for employees.
The net proceeds from the fresh issue would be used to repay debt, fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Pantomath Capital Advisors is the lead manager to the issue. Following the IPO, the company proposes to list its shares both on BSE and NSE.
Promoted by Mukeshkumar Patel, Dineshbhai Patel, Rameshbhai Patel and Kirankumar Patel, Exxaro Tiles started off as a partnership firm in 2007-2008 to manufacturer frit. Later, it diversified, and is now primarily into manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles. It currently has a 2,000-dealer network across 27 States.
The Indian tiles industry was estimated to be around ₹35,000-40,000 crore in 2019 with exports comprising close to 35 per cent of the sector revenue. China, the world’s largest producer, consumer and exporter of ceramic tiles over the past few years, has seen a decline in its dominance in the global tiles market.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...