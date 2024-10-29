Federal Bank shares rose over 7 per cent after the private lender reported an 11 per cent y-o-y increase in net profit for the quarter ending in September 2024, totalling ₹1,057 crore.
At 10.22 a.m. on the BSE, Federal Bank’s shares gained 7.15 per cent to reach ₹197.90 following an intraday high of ₹199.55. The stock closed at ₹200.70, up 16.00 points (+8.66%).
The bank’s net interest income increased by 15 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,367 crore, while other income rose to ₹964 crore in Q2FY25, up from ₹730 crore a year earlier. Net advances grew by 19 per cent y-o-y to ₹2.30 lakh crore, with total deposits rising 16 per cent y-o-y to ₹2.69 lakh crore. Meanwhile, the net interest margin moderated by 4 basis points (bps) sequentially to 3.12 per cent in Q2.
The bank’s asset quality improved, as gross and net non-performing asset ratios (GNPA and NNPA) declined by 2 bps and 3 bps sequentially, to 2.09 per cent and 0.57 per cent, respectively. However, the capital set aside for potential bad loans rose by 3 bps quarter-on-quarter to 30 bps in Q2.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.