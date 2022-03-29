Filatex India board approves ₹59.50-crore buyback

The board of Filatex India Ltd on Tuesday approved a proposal to buyback shares worth ₹59.50 crore. The buyback size is 42.50 lakh shares of ₹2 each comprising 1.89 per cent of the paid-up equity capital at a price of ₹140 a share.
The buyback will be on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route.
The promoter and promoter group of the company have expressed their intention to participate in the buyback. The company will later announce the record date to identify eligible shareholders.
The stock of Filatex closed at ₹126.75 on the BSE.
Published on
March 29, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.