Finance Ministry invites applications for new SEBI chief

No man's land: Dalit women in Maharashtra take on patriarchy, casteist forces to claim cultivation rights
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The Finance Ministry has invited applications for the next chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to succeed Ajay Tyagi, whose three-year term comes to an end next month.
Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed as head of the market regulator in 2017 for the period of three years. He assumed charge on March 1, 2017.
It was widely expected that Tyagi would get at least two years’ extension given his stellar performance on the job.
However, the public notice dated January 24 inviting application from eligible candidates indicates that the Government in not inclined to give an extension of two years to the incumbent.
Applications of eligible candidates in prescribed proforma along with attested copies of annual confidential report for the last five years, vigilance clearance and no penalty and integrity certificate in case of serving government employees should reach on or before February 10, a public notice issued by the Finance Ministry’s Economic Affairs Department said.
In the past, the government has given extension to U K Sinha for three years, making him the second longest-serving chief of Sebi.
In case of Tyagi, the government issued appointment notification twice. According to the first notification issued on February 10, 2017, Tyagi, the then Additional Secretary (Investment) in Department of Economic Affairs, was appointed chairman of Sebi for a period not exceeding five years or till the age of 65 years or until further order, whichever is earlier.
Subsequently, another notification curtailed his appointment to initial period of three years.
Since age in on his side, Tyagi can apply for the job again. However, this will be considered as fresh appointment and not an extension.
As per the procedure for the appointment of regulators, the candidates will be shortlisted by the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) headed by Cabinet Secretary.
The shortlisted candidates are interviewed by the panel comprising of Economic Affairs Secretary and three external members having domain knowledge.
Based on interaction, FSRASC recommends name to the Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approval.
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
Continuing the downtrend, the rupee (INR) weakened on Monday against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...