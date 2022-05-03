hamburger

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

PTI | Mumbai, May 3 | Updated on: May 03, 2022

Domestic financial markets, including stock exchanges and the forex market, will remain closed on Tuesday for Eid.

