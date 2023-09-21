Finolex Cables Limited’s shares were up by 0.24 per cent after the company introduced a range of smart switches and door locks that can be operated through touch, voice commands, smartphones, and voice assistants.

Equipped with video door-phone functionality, the locks come with fingerprint recognition, password entry, retina scan, periodic/one-time password, remote unlocking via a mobile app, and encryption, among other features. Prices range from Rs 12,000 to Rs 50,000.

Complementing the smart door locks, Finolex Cables has introduced WiFi-enabled smart switches that integrate with existing electrical set-ups.

The switches enable control of lighting and other appliances through manual operation, remote control, or virtual assistants like OK Google and Alexa. The switches offer customisations, including 5,000 LED background colours and various finishes to suit different design preferences. The switches are crafted to be spark-free. Prices of the smart switches range from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000.

The shares were up by 0.24 per cent to Rs 1,093.45 at 2.09 pm on the BSE.

