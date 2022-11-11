The under-subscribed initial public offering of Five Star Business Finance Ltd sailed through on Friday as the selling shareholders agreed to reduce their offer size. The NBFC’s IPO has fixed the price band at ₹450-474.

The offer was subscribed by 81 per cent only, as retail investors and non-institutions remained lukewarm. However, the quota for qualified institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 1.77 times.

Some institutional shareholders offered a portion of their shares to raise ₹1,968 crore but instead, they have collectively agreed to sell for ₹1,580 crore, said company sources.

‘Not affected’

Each shareholder will reduce their offer of sale (OFS) by 19 per cent. The company is not affected, as it never meant to raise money through the IPO, the sources said.

Among the selling shareholders included SCI Investments V to the tune of ₹166.74 crore, Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings II LLC (₹719.41 crore), Matrix Partners India Investments II Extension LLC (₹12.08 crore), Norwest Venture Partners X- Mauritius (₹361.44 crore) and TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd (₹700.31 crore).

Ahead of the issue on Monday, the NBFC has raised ₹588 crore from anchor investors, who included SmallCap World Fund, Fidelity Investments, Capital Research, Malabar Investments, Government Pension Fund Global, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Norges Bank, Carmignac Gestion, White Oak, Bay Capital, Segantii, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Baroda BNP MF, Edelweiss MF and Mirae MF.

The shares will be listed, as planned, on November 21.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit