Domestic markets are expected to open weak but on a steady note on Friday, amid mixed global cues. The US stocks came under pressure as the US Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said the US central bank should raise its benchmark interest rate above 5 per cent and hold it there well into 2024 to bring inflation down. However, Asia-Pacific stocks are up on Russia announcing a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on Jan. 6 and 7 for Orthodox Christmas, according to the Kremlin.

Analysts expect major activity will shift outside index components.

US stocks

The US labour data out Thursday reinforced the strength with hiring at US companies far exceeding expectations and applications for jobless benefits falling to a three-month low.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P-500 slumped over 1 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled almost 1.5 per cent.

Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst, The Americas OANDA, said: “the US stocks are declining after Wall Street digested hawkish Fed minutes, robust labour data, and another round of Fed speak that suggests they will hold rates at higher levels. This latest round of data confirms the Fed’s messaging that more rate hikes are coming. Fed’s George said she has raised her forecast on rates and favors rates above 5 per cent and staying there for some time.” ​

The labour market will show signs of weakening going forward now that corporate America appears to be steadily announcing layoffs and cost-saving measures. For now, the Fed needs to stick to the script and say rates will stay higher for longer, he added.

However, equities across Asia-Pacific were in green in early deal, led by Japan and Australian stocks that were up by half-a-percentage point.

SGX Nifty flat

SGX Nifty is ruling at 18,061 against Nifty futures closing of 18,066.

Currently, Nifty is witnessing sell on rise as Index needs to sustain 18250 for next upside rally, said Choice International and added: “The long-term investor’s investment strategy may appear to have shifted slightly, with selective mid-cap and small-cap equities currently looking appealing.”

Prateek Agrawal, Executive Director - Business & Investment Strategy, Motilal Oswal Financial AMC, said while inflation does seem to have peaked in 2022, central bankers are not letting their guard down. “While the increase in policy rates has slowed down, central bankers are now expected to keep rates high for longer and the peak rate could be a tad higher, vs earlier expectations,” he added.

