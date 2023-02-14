Despite world stocks are enjoying bull party, domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note, although in green shade. SGX Nifty at 17,806 indicates a flat opening for Nifty. Nifty futures on Monday closed at 17,799.

However, thanks to a strong closing by the US stocks overnight, equities across major Asian markets surged.

High inflation numbers reported on Monday will keep Indian stocks in a downbeat for sometime feel analysts, as RBI will remain hawkish and the rates are likely to be at a elevated level till it is tamed.

January CPI spiked to 6.5%, led by food inflation, while core inflation rose to 6.4%. Vegetable prices continued to fall, whereas cereal prices spiked amid supply mismatches, with mandi prices suggesting the trend will continue in February so far .

“Today’s inflation shocker shows how uncertain the inflation trajectory can get, even for near-term estimates,” said Emaky Global Financial.

“Besides, the risk of further rise in global commodities, uncertain FX, and sticky services inflation could keep the inflation trajectory elevated. The durable disinflationary trend looks to be elusive going ahead, with even global inflation not declining as smoothly as anticipated,” it cautioned.

However, the return of foreign portfolio investors as buyers is a major positive for markets. In the last two days they bought shares worth over ₹2,700 crore.

However, according to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5Paisa.com, the FIIs still continue with their bearish positions in the index futures segment with more than 80 per cent of the positions on the short side. “Hence, until we see a breakout in the index from the resistance end and short covering by the stronger hands, market is likely to oscillate within a range,” he further said.

