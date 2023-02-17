The Securities and Exchange Board of India recently came out with an interesting study on the behavioural pattern of retail investors with respect to their derivative trading. The result is shocking, revealing how retail investors are burning their fingers in futures and options trading.

According to the study, 89 per cent of individual traders (i.e. 9 out of 10 individual traders) in equity F&O segment incurred losses, with an average loss of ₹1.1 lakh during FY22, whereas, 90 per cent of the active traders (indulged in trading frequently) incurred average losses of ₹1.25 lakh during the same period.

Imploding losses

The more startling revelation was that for the group of active traders (excluding outliers), the average loss of a lossmaker was over 15 times the average profit by a profit maker during FY22.

During FY22, 11 per cent of individual traders in equity F&O segment made profit with an average profit of ₹1.5 lakh. “The percentage went down marginally to 10 per cent for active traders, though the average profit made by them went up to ₹1.9 lakh during the same period”.

For the group of active traders (excluding outliers), only 6 per cent of individual traders in equity F&O segment made profit with an average profit of nearly ₹3,400 in FY22.

With this data, it is clear that SEBI wants to check this ‘moth to a flame’ behaviour of retail investors.

On SEBI’s radar

There have been widespread talks in the market circles that SEBI is likely to limit the F&O trading activity of retail participants based on their net worth; bringing a 40-50 per cent cap on the position limit of retail players; and restrict the trading to accredited investors (having annual Income of at least ₹2 crore or net worth ₹7.5 crore, out of which at least ₹3.75 crore is in the form of financial assets).

On its part, NSE did introduce mini Nifty options with a lot size of 20 but was forced to withdraw as investors’ over-trading in that instrument resulted in higher risk taking.

However, institutionalisation of trades in the market place will kill liquidity. Though the losses suffered by individual appear humungous, participation of retail investors gives much needed liquidity.

Delicate issue

It’s a delicate issue as it also involves some behavioural aspect of traders. Any harsh steps could even push traders towards more risky and unregulated securities or platforms (like crypto, dabba trading, etc).

Instead of a blanket ban on certain category, SEBI may consider a short trading ban (say, three months) if an investor makes losses in three consecutive trades. Bringing a position limit for retail players in the derivative segment could be another tool. This would give traders time to rework their strategy too. The regulator may also consider restricting traders to index options and only a few stock options (say Nifty 50 components).

However, the best solution should be investor education, catching prospective investors at young age and explaining the concept of risk-reward ratio.

