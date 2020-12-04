Forex reserves down $469 mn to $574.82 bn

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar's super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
After touching a lifetime high in previous week, the country’s foreign exchange reserves declined $469 million to $574.821 billion in the week ended November 27, RBI data showed.
In the previous week ended November 20, the reserves had increased by $2.518 billion to touch a record high of $575.29 billion.
In the reporting week, the reserves declined despite an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA rose by $352 million to $533.455 billion, according to the weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves declined by $822 million to $35.192 billion in the week ended November 27, the data showed.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose marginally by $2 million to $1.494 billion.
The country’s reserve position with IMF decreased by $1 million to $4.679 billion.
