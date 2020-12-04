Markets

Forex reserves down $469 mn to $574.82 bn

PTI Mumbai | Updated on December 04, 2020 Published on December 04, 2020

File Photo   -  Reuters

Gold reserves declined by $822 million to $35.192 billion in the week ended November 27

After touching a lifetime high in previous week, the country’s foreign exchange reserves declined $469 million to $574.821 billion in the week ended November 27, RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended November 20, the reserves had increased by $2.518 billion to touch a record high of $575.29 billion.

In the reporting week, the reserves declined despite an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA rose by $352 million to $533.455 billion, according to the weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves declined by $822 million to $35.192 billion in the week ended November 27, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose marginally by $2 million to $1.494 billion.

The country’s reserve position with IMF decreased by $1 million to $4.679 billion.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 04, 2020
rupee
foreign exchange
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.