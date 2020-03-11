Australia, NZ dollars tense with jury out on stimulus success

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
The Australian and New Zealand dollars tried to steady on Wednesday after a run of wild sessions, though markets were having fresh doubts about whether touted policy stimulus globally would really offset the drag from the coronavirus.
The Aussie was hanging on at $0.6509, having briefly touched an 11-year trough of $0.6312 early in the week when financial markets were crashing around the globe. A rebound in stocks had then helped it as high as $0.6686, but the gains could not be sustained as investors started second guessing the effectiveness of the policy response.
The kiwi hovered at $0.6285, having been as low as $0.6008 and as high as $0.6448 just this week.
Much of the market attention was on Washington where White House talk of a rapid fiscal package was running into a political roadblock. “The risk rally was built around hopes for a more proactive fiscal response, but is unlikely to be sustained, once we get more details of the plans,” said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 forex strategy at Deutsche Bank.
“Historically there are good reasons why policy makers first turn to the central banks and monetary policy ahead of fiscal actions,” he added. “The latter often require long lags to enact and in 2020 are bound to get caught up in electoral politics.”
In Australia, the government was set to unveil its fiscal package on Thursday aimed at supporting businesses and jobs, though it was not likely to include a direct handout to consumers that could immediately support demand.
A survey of consumers on Wednesday showed sentiment had slid to its lowest in five years as the virus undermined the near-term outlook for the economy, though the longer-term outlook proved more resilient.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle used a speech to argue that monetary policy still worked and the combination of lower rates and fiscal action would help support the economy.
“This confirms our view that another rate cut is imminent at the April Board meeting, and quantitative easing will follow,” said Gareth Aird, a senior economist at CBA. “We expect a 25 basis point cut to the cash rate in April which means that QE, in the form of yield curve targeting, might arrive as early as May.”
The market currently implies a 74 per cent chance of a cut next month, rising to 100 per cent by May.
Australian bonds have been rallying hard in anticipation, though not as hard as those in the United States where the Federal Reserve has a lot more room to cut rates.
Indeed, US 10-year yields have fallen below those in Australia for the first time since early 2018. A month ago US yields had been 55 basis points higher. On Wednesday, three-year bond futures were up 7 ticks at 99.585, while the 10-year contract rose 8.5 ticks to 99.2975.
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
As it reduces price for home-buyers, sellers hope to sell more, clear inventories
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
Evaluate the co-payment clause, often buried among the terms & conditions, with care
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...