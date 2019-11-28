Bitcoin going berserk in November makes holidays awkward

Stay calm and don’t use your phone
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
For better or worse, the month of November has always been one to remember in the world of Bitcoin.
Reasons cited for its volatile moves during the eleventh month of the year run the gamut from tax-loss harvesting, to its round-the-clock trading nature, to Mercury being in retrograde. It could also just be coincidence. Whatever the cause, Bitcoin tends to go berserk in November.
Take this month, when the worlds largest cryptocurrency fell for 10 consecutive days through Tuesday of this week, notching its longest streak of down days on record. Even with Wednesdays 6 per cent rebound, the retreat pushed its price down about 17 per cent and put it on pace for its worst month since November of last year. That was when Bitcoin posted it second-worst run in its history -- a streak of nine down days that saw it lose 38 per cent of its value through the end of the month.
November has also been substantially more volatile for Bitcoin compared with other months, according to Bespoke Investment Group. Since 2011, its biggest monthly change up or down has occurred in November, with the average move coming in about 20 percentage points higher than the next largest.
It moves in ways that are not cyclical like other businesses and other markets, Bobby Cho, a partner at CMS Holdings, said in a phone interview.
Towards the end of the year, other asset classes may start to quiet down because its the holidays and things like that. But in crypto, because of the global nature and it never closing effectively, things are always happening.
For years now, Bitcoin’s explosive November moves have made it a hot topic at Thanksgiving dinners around the country. This time in 2017, for instance, Bitcoin evangelists had a lot to be thankful for, with investors and speculators alike hopping on the crypto gravy train while it soared at an unprecedented rate. Through Thanksgiving day that year, Bitcoin had already posted a monstrous 760 per cent gain for the year.
Fast forward to last year and those even remotely tied to the industry had a lot more explaining to do. The day before Thanksgiving, Bitcoin was trading around $4,400, having dropped about 69 per cent for the year.
Price and emotions tend to work together so when prices are at all-time highs, everyone is euphoric and probably way over their skis with regard to how fast this industry is going to grow, Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at Los Angeles-based investment firm Arca, said by phone.
“When things are in contraction, prices are down, everyone is depressed and acting like the world is ending,” Dorman added.
Despite its recent drop, Bitcoin is still up about 95 per cent in 2019, though its far off its all-time high of near $20,000 reached in December 2017. A swirl of negative headlines pushed crypto prices lower this month, chief among them China’s sudden and swift crackdown on the trading of digital assets.
Still, the decline has left many undaunted. If anything, they say, its a sign cryptocurrencies are maturing -- the price swings are similar to those in other asset classes. After all, the argument goes, its still a relatively nascent market.
For Nigel Green of deVere Group, the fluctuations are no different than volatility that is prevalent elsewhere.
There are peaks and troughs in all financial markets; the cryptocurrency market is not -- and should not be -- any different, said the firms chief executive officer. Each time there is a dip in the market or a bout of volatility in cryptocurrencies, the crypto haters declare that digital currencies are finished -- only for them to subsequently experience a rally. The same people do not make such extreme and unfounded statements with most other financial markets.
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
1More is slowly and steadily making its mark in India. It just never fails to impress. From great design, to ...
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday and breached a key resistance at 71.4 against the dollar. It closed ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...