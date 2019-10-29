Bullish bias remains as long as it holds above 71

Tracking deals
Log 9 Materials raises ₹24 croreBengaluru-based cleantech start-up Log 9 Materials has raised about ₹24.22 ...
After a minor correction, the rupee appreciated last Friday and ended the session with 0.2 per cent gain at 70.88 against the dollar. The bullish momentum in favour of rupee is sustaining and the domestic currency opened today’s session on a positive note, testing the resistance at 70.75.
Since it is trading above 71, one can continue to maintain bullish bias and the rupee will most likely move past the resistance at 70.75. Beyond that level, it could appreciate to 70.35. On the other hand, a decline from current level is expected to be limited by the support at 71, whereas weakness below that level could drag it to 71.2.
The dollar index inched past a minor resistance at 97.5 and is trading at 97.55. The immediate resistance is at 97.75 and an appreciation could weigh on the Indian currency. On the downside the index has a support at 97.35.
Technically, the bullish trend in rupee stays intact and traders can initiate intraday longs for a target of 70.35 with the support of 71.
Supports: 71 and 71.2
Resistances: 70.35 and 70
Log 9 Materials raises ₹24 croreBengaluru-based cleantech start-up Log 9 Materials has raised about ₹24.22 ...
Private equity firm CX Partners has invested ₹260 crore in Tamil Nadu-based restaurant chain Thalappakatti ...
In a span of 18 years, Seshagiri Rao’s venture has grown into a ₹2,000-crore conglomerate
Mohan Kumar helps ventures go global
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism