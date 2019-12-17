Daily Rupee call: Initiate long position with tight stop loss

AP casts its shadow
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
BL Research Bureau
The rupee (INR) closed at 71 on Monday versus its previous close of 70.81 against the dollar (USD). The local currency has been facing downward pressure for the past couple of trading sessions. It is currently testing the vital level of 71.
If the domestic currency breaks below 71, there might be a change in the short term trend, where the rupee might depreciate to 71.2. But if it gains on the back of the support, it might rise to 70.75, above which the resistance is at 70.5.
The dollar index continues to trend with a negative bias as it trades below 97. Currently trading at 96.64, it seems to be heading lower to the support band between 96.35 and 96.5. Below those level, the index could test the support at 96. On the upside, 97 is a substantial hurdle.
Trade strategy:
Today, the rupee has opened marginally higher at 70.91 against its previous close of 71. Though the domestic currency has been trading with a negative bias, until the support at 71 holds, bulls have a much chance of regaining momentum. Also, the risk-reward ratio from the current level is favourable for rupee long positions. Hence, traders can buy rupee for intraday. Place a tight stop loss as a break below 71 might attract more rupee shorts.
Supports: 71 and 71.2
Resistances: 70.75 and 70.5
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...