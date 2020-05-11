Daily rupee call: Take a cautious approach to intra-day

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
The rupee (INR) lost a little over half a per cent last week against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency closed at 75.55 versus the preceding week’s close of 75.1.
Today, the Indian currency has opened at 75.58. A rally from here can be obstructed by the resistance at 75.3, above which the hurdle is at 75.15. But if the local currency slips below 75.6, it can depreciate to 75.8 and then 76. Hence, 75.6 holds the key.
The net flow from Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) have turned positive for the month. This is because of a bulk deal in one particular security and so this may not indicate an overall change in the FPI trend. The net inflows for the current month are now at ₹15,940 crore (equity and debt combined). Nevertheless, if more buying follows, it can keep the rupee afloat.
The weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Friday showed that foreign reserves increased slightly between April 24 and May 1. According to the report, total reserves increased by $1.6 billion i.e. it increased to $481.1 billion from $479.5 billion. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of the reserves, has gone up by around $1.8 billion to $443.3 billion from $441.5 billion. On the contrary, the value of gold holding is marginally down at about $32.3 billion, compared to the previous week’s $32.9 billion. Thus, the RBI continues to retain its buffer to combat unexpected volatility.
Last week, the dollar index ended flattish at 99.73 versus its previous week’s close of 99.08. Thus, it continues to fluctuate within the range between 98.8 and 100.9. The index currently lacks trend and unless it breaches either 98.8 or 100.9, the next leg of trend will remain uncertain.
The rupee is moving around an important level of 75.6 and until it does so, the next swing of trend will be unclear. Hence, traders need to be cautious and fresh positions are not recommended until a clear trend emerges.
Supports: 75.8 and 76
Resistances: 75.3 and 75.15
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Fixed deposits guarantee capital, interest; debt funds show high variability in returns
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Sensex, Nifty 50 have fallen sharply and hover above respective key support; stay alert
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...