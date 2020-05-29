Dollar bides time, yuan falls before Trump takes stage on China

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: Clear, but oh, so bassless!
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
The dollar was hemmed into a narrow trading range on Friday as traders' focus shifted to US President Donald Trump's response to China's passage of a national security law for Hong Kong.
The yuan fell in onshore trade and remained near a record low in offshore trade as markets turned nervous before Trump's announcement later on Friday of policy moves that could ignite a diplomatic row between Washington and Beijing.
The greenback was on course for a weekly loss against major currencies as progress in lifting coronavirus lockdowns and stimulus plans in Europe weakened demand for safe havens, but the mood could quickly worsen if US-China tensions increase.
“At the moment, hopes for economic recovery are strong, but I expect this to gradually fade to increased concern about the US-China relationship,” said Minori Uchida, head of global market research at MUFG Bank in Tokyo.
“When that happens, there will be more risk-off trades, which supports buying of both the dollar and the yen.”
The dollar stood at $1.1083 per euro in Asia on Friday, close to its lowest since March 30.
The common currency was headed for its second weekly gain against the greenback as the EU's announcement of a 750-billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund fuelled optimism about the euro-zone economy.
The dollar last bought 0.9632 Swiss francs, on course for a 0.8 per cent weekly decline.
The greenback was little changed at 107.43 yen.
The Australian dollar bought $0.6630, close to its highest in more than two months, while the New Zealand dollar traded at $0.6204, near its strongest since March 11.
The Aussie and the kiwi were on course for weekly gains as investors cheered the gradual re-opening of business activity in the two antipodean economies.
Japan's currency crept higher against the euro, the Aussie and the kiwi, supported by safe-haven flows in relatively subdued trade.
China's parliament on Thursday approved national security legislation for Hong Kong that Western countries fear could erode the city's freedoms.
Trump, who has vowed a tough US response, told reporters he would hold a news conference on China on Friday.
The risk is Hong Kong could lose some of the special privileges in enjoys under US law, which would threaten its status as a global financial hub.
The potential stand-off has stirred memories of last year's bruising US-China trade war, which weighed on the global economy and roiled financial markets.
In the onshore market, the yuan edged lower to 7.1515 against the dollar. Offshore, the yuan traded at 7.1674, not far from a record low of 7.1966 reached on Thursday.
This week the euro led the charge against a weakened dollar after EU policymakers unveiled fiscal stimulus combining grants and loans intended to ease dissent among euro-zone countries.
Analysts say the euro may struggle to extend its gains, because fiscally conservative member states may still push to alter the plan.
Some traders will focus on the release of German retail sales and EU consumer prices later on Friday to measure the health of the euro-zone economy.
Elsewhere, the pound held steady at $1.2327. Sterling was on course for its second weekly gain, supported by broad selling in the dollar this week.
However, sentiment for the pound has been somewhat negative due to calls for the resignation of an influential aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, lack of progress in EU trade talks, and speculation about negative interest rates.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
Here’s Ducati’s track pack, including a cover to hide the number plate holes!
Premium features and above-average size in the segment could give it the edge
TVS Motor Company Chairman speaks of the challenges ahead while easing the lockdown
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
Here’s how you can stay home and remit money abroad online to relatives and friends
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
With museums out of bounds due to the lockdown, a writer falls back on the last ones she visited — in Dublin ...
As families and friends struggle to say their final goodbyes to loved ones due to quarantine and social ...
It may not be the cocoon of love and comfort, but it is where we head when all else is lost
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...