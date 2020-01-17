Dollar gains on stronger US data, hits fresh 8 month-high vs yen

‘We see the Indian EV market growing in the years to come’
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
The dollar gained on Friday as US data suggested the world's largest economy maintained a moderate growth pace at the end of 2019, reaching an eight-month peak against the safe-haven yen.
US retail sales increased for a third straight month in December and the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits dropped for a fifth straight week last week, indicating the labour market remained strong.
Other data showed a gauge of manufacturing activity in the US Mid-Atlantic region rebounded in January to its highest in eight months, leading the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia to call the factory outlook the brightest in more than 18 months.
“Consumers opened the throttle and took more shopping trips to the malls across America, which ensures GDP growth will be comfortably above 2 percent in the fourth quarter,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank. “There's nothing limiting this economic expansion.”
The dollar rose to as high as 110.24 yen versus the Japanese currency, its highest level since late May in 2019.
“A lift in US Treasury yields, a firmer US dollar and record highs in many global equity markets have encouraged the dollar/yen higher,” said Richard Grace, chief currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) in Sydney.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's strength against a basket of six major currencies, last stood at 97.308, up 0.1 per cent on the day. The euro barely moved at $1.1137.
The Australian dollar gained to as high as $0.69335 , its 1-1/2-week high of $0.6897 overnight and was last traded at $0.6897.
Looking ahead, the Aussie currency will likely take some modest guidance from upcoming Chinese fourth-quarter gross domestic product report, CBA's Grace added, although he doesn't expect the Aussie dollar to break its recent range of $0.6934 to $0.6870.
China will release its GDP figures later in the day (0200 GMT), along with December factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment.
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Development underway in Japan as part of the premium mobility vision
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...