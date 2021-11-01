Dollar holds firm as Fed decision looms; yen dips on LDP victory

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The dollar traded near a 2 1/2-week high to major peers on Monday as quickening inflation in the US boosted the case for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
It approached a 1 1/2-week top to the yen after the safe-haven Japanese currency weakened as a strong showing for the ruling party in weekend elections reduced political uncertainty.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was little changed at 94.166, hovering close to Friday's peak of 94.302, a level not seen since October 13.
The US currency bought 114.175 yen, gaining 0.13 per cent from the end of last week. Above 114.41 would be the strongest since October 20, the day it hit a multi-year high of 114.695.
New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party defied expectations and held its strong majority in Sunday's parliamentary election, solidifying his position in a fractious party and allowing him to ramp up stimulus.
"The reduction in political uncertainty is playing out with slight yen weakness this morning," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"The bigger driver of dollar-yen direction going ahead remains the Fed."
Monetary policy in the US and elsewhere is in sharp focus this week, with the Federal Open Market Committee widely expected to announce a tapering of stimulus on Tuesday.
A 4.4 per cent surge in the government's index of core personal consumption expenditures - the Fed's preferred inflation measure - solidified market expectations for a rates lift-off around the middle of next year.
Following the data, futures on the fed funds rate,which track short-term rate expectations, priced in a 90 per cent chance of quarter-point tightening by June 2022, factoring in another rate increase by December.
The Reserve Bank of Australia also decides policy on Tuesday, with markets challenging the central bank's contention that rates won't rise until 2024.
The Aussie dollar slipped 0.14 per cent to $0.7509, continuing its retreat from a nearly four-month high $0.75555reached last week.
The Bank of England announces its policy decision on Thursday, with markets weighing whether the monetary authority will raise rates at the meeting.
Sterling weakened slightly to $1.36775, and earlier dipped to $1.3663 for the first time since mid-October.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...