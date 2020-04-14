Dollar inches lower as investors brace for Chinese trade data

Tracking deals
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
The dollar inched lower on Tuesday, but gains in riskier currencies were capped as traders fretted about company earnings and braced for Chinese trade data likely to show the sweeping impact of the coronavirus health crisis on economic activity.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars held on to overnight gains but so did the safe-haven Japanese yen, highlighting investor uncertainty about the outlook. The yen last sat at 107.62 per dollar, a touch above a two-week high hit on Monday. The Aussie held at $0.6400, just below a month-high it hit overnight.
Hints that the virus may be peaking in the US, where states are beginning to plan for re-opening, and in retreat elsewhere are accompanied daily by dire economic reports.
Chinese trade data, due today, and US earnings, beginning later on Tuesday with Wall Street banks, herald the first detailed look at the crisis' darkest months. “We're seeing hard data from March. It's the real stuff,” said Westpac currency analyst Imre Speizer.
“February data was a bit meaningless, but March is partly useful..anywhere you get current March data, or later, it's going to be the thing.”
Currency moves were modest ahead of the release. The New Zealand dollar steadied at $0.6094, with the pound at $1.2510 and the euro at $1.0919 - lifting from a week-low hit early in the session. The Chinese yuan held at 7.0540 per dollar in offshore trade, firmer than the three-week low of 7.0370 hit on Good Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters are expecting a slump in Chinese exports to have continued last month and forecast a 14 per cent drop compared with a year earlier, as global demand dived amid lockdowns and business closures around the world.
The grim trade report is likely to reinforce views that China's economy sharply contracted in the first quarter for the first time since at least 1992.
New Zealand's Treasury Department also released a suite of five possible scenarios for the future of the national economy on Tuesday. All of them forecast a deep contraction in the June quarter.
“What is clear is that whatever path the global and domestic economies follow, the effects of this recession will be severe and long lasting,” the department's report said.
That is only likely to heighten investors nerves ahead of the start, later on Tuesday, of a dour US earnings season, beginning with JP Morgan and Wells Fargo.
Though volatility-boosted trading earnings may deliver a silver lining for the banks, earnings for S&P 500 firms are expected to tumble 10.2 per cent in the first quarter, compared with a January 1 forecast of a 6.3 per cent rise.
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
Investors tell start-up founders to focus on saving the business as Covid-19 rages and not worry about growth
Vivriti Capital brings together lenders and borrowers
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
The e-platform has evolved so much that it’s able to meet the lockdown-led procurement challenges head on
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...