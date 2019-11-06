Dollar lifted by hopes of a trade deal, strong US economic data

This organisation gets resident bodies to recycle plastic waste
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
The dollar held the upper hand against its rivals on Wednesday, particularly versus traditional safe-haven currencies, on rising hopes for a US-China trade deal and a string of solid US economic data.
The dollar index against major currencies was little changed at 97.936 in early Asian trade, after rising 0.37 per cent the previous day.
Against the yen, the dollar traded at 109.08 yen, down slightly on the day but still not far from its October high of 109.285.
The Swiss franc changed hands at 0.9925 to the dollar following its 0.5 per cent fall the previous day, while gold tumbled 1.73 per cent on Tuesday and last stood at $1,485.8 per ounce, near the lower end of its trading range over the past month.
The euro stood at $1.1073, having dropped 0.49 per cent on Tuesday and was not far from a near three-week low of $1.10635 hit in US trade on Tuesday.
Hopes that the Trump administration could roll back some of the tariffs it imposed on goods from China as part of a “phase one” US-China trade deal boosted risk sentiment in financial markets.
A survey on the vast US service sector published on Tuesday showed that business sentiment had improved in October from a three-year low in September.
The ISM non-manufacturing sector index rose to 54.7 from 52.6 in September, beating market expectations.
The rebound is a welcome sign for dollar bulls as a fall in the index would have suggested that malaise in trade war-hit manufacturers was infecting the service sector, too.
The data came after strong a US employment report on Friday.
“On top of Sino-US trade issues, the market is reacting to signs of US economic strength at the moment,” said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of foreign exchange at Societe Generale.
The positive mood spilled over to the risk-sensitive Australian dollar, which changed hands at $0.6894. It was little changed on the day, but has maintained gains of 3.4 per cent since hitting a 10-1/2-year low on October 2.
The yuan continued to rally on rising optimism for a trade truce between Washington and Beijing. The offshore yuan ticked up 0.1 per cent to 6.9948 per dollar, after having risen to a three-month high of 6.9867 to the dollar on Tuesday.
The currency has gained 2.9 per cent from its record low in the offshore trade marked in early September.
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...