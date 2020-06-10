Dollar nurses losses amid caution ahead of Federal Reserve policy meeting

Time to fly again around the world with kit and kin?
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Wednesday amid some speculation the United States (US) Federal Reserve could take steps to curb a recent rise in bond yields at its policy meeting.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars pulled back slightly against the greenback but sentiment remained positive as economic activity resumes in both countries following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
The main focus is a Fed policy meeting later on Wednesday. While no major changes are expected, recent rises in yields have pushed up the dollar due to increasing signs the US economy is stabilising, but a full-fledged recovery from the coronavirus outbreak is still distant.
Some analysts are playing down the chance the Fed will adopt yield curve control to guide 10-year Treasury yields lower, but uncertainty about the outcome of the Fed meeting could keep the dollar under pressure.
“The Fed can afford to wait and see on yield curve control because the US economy has gotten past the crisis phase and only just entered the healing phase,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
“The markets got overly optimistic and are adjusting lower, but this is a good chance to buy the dollar on the dip.”
The dollar was little changed at 107.75 yen on Wednesday in Asia following a 0.6 per cent decline in the previous session.
Against the British pound, the greenback traded at $1.2713, close to a three-month low.
The dollar bought 0.9510 Swiss franc on Wednesday in Asia after falling 0.7 per cent on Tuesday.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was little changed at 0.8253 per cent on Wednesday. Long-term Treasury yields fell on Tuesday and the yield curve flattened slightly as traders adjusted positions before the Fed meeting.
US central bankers on Wednesday will also publish their first economic projections since the coronavirus pandemic set off a recession in February.
Estimates are expected to signal a collapse in output this year and near-zero interest rates for the next few years.
The Australian dollar pulled back from an 11-month high and fell 0.27 per cent to $0.6941, while the New Zealand dollar fell from its strongest level since late January to traded at $0.6487.
The Antipodean currencies have been on a stellar run against the greenback due to hopes for economic recovery, prompting some investors to book profits.
Some traders are worried about a deterioration in diplomatic relations between Australia and China, which has also weighed on the Aussie.
The euro traded at $1.1334. Against the pound, the common currency bought 89.20 pence, on course for a second day of gains.
Concerns about progress in trade talks between Britain and the European Union continue to hamper both the euro and the pound.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is scheduled to speak later on Wednesday, which may yield details that will help determine whether market sentiment will improve.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
Learn the basics of personal finance, and make sure you are not driven by fear and greed in your investment ...
Revenue likely to remain subdued even after re-opening of movie theatres, though slated release of big ticket ...
₹986 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 97095010001015 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the ...
The stock of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals gained 5 per cent accompanied by above average ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...