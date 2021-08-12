Dollar off four-month high as cooling inflation eases pressure for Fed

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The dollar held near a four-month peak against major peers on Thursday after retreating overnight as a cooling in consumer inflation tempered bets for an earlier tightening of US monetary policy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, was little changed at 92.890, following a 0.19 per cent decline from Wednesday, when it rose as high as 93.195, a level not seen since April 1.
The consumer price index rose 0.5 per cent last month, in line with economist estimates, but down from the 0.9 per cent advance in June. Inflation eased in some areas where Fed policymakers had indicated price pressures would likely prove temporary, such as used cars.
The Fed has made a labour market recovery a condition for phasing out its asset purchase programme and raising interest rates, while generally viewing current inflationary pressures as transitory, although there has been debate about how long those pressures could last.
The Fed is "likely to take some comfort" from the CPI report, David de Garis, an analyst at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note to clients. "For now, the focus returns more fully to the rate of improvement in the state of the labour market."
The euro was little changed at $1.1740 after retreating from a four-month low of $1.1706 on Wednesday, which brought it just two-tenths of a cent from the weakest level since early November.
The dollar eased 0.07 per cent to 110.355 yen, continuing to pull back from a five-week high of 110.80 reached overnight.
However, many analysts still expect the Fed to announce a tapering of stimulus this year, potentially as soon as next month.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Wednesday the standard for reducing the bond-buying programme may have already been met by the current spike in inflation, recent labour market improvements and the expectation for continued strong demand.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, in an interview with CNBC, said the US central bank should announce its timeline for reducing massive bond purchases next month and start tapering them in October.
In an interview with Reuters, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said it may take a few months more for the US job market to recover enough that the Fed can start to reduce itsnsupport for the economy.
"The general consensus emanating from FOMC members currently is that the time to taper asset purchases is nearing," Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Kim Mundy wrote in a research note.
"Growing expectations for a near-term taper can support USD."
Mundy expects a taper announcement in September if jobs data for August remains strong. Elsewhere, bitcoin traded around $45,800 after touching $46,787.60 on Wednesday, the highest since mid-May. Smaller rival ether stood around $3,200 after advancing to $3,279.99 overnight for the first time since May19.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...