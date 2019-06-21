Dollar on course for weekly loss as Fed joins rate cut camp

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
The dollar struggled to get on the front foot on Friday, and was poised for a weekly loss against major currencies after the US Federal Reserve joined global peers with plans to cut interest rates to support flagging economic growth.
A decline in benchmark 10-year Treasury yields below 2 per cent and a rise in gold above heavy technical resistance to a near six-year high suggested the dollar could face a period of prolonged selling pressure, traders and analysts say.
The focus now shifts to whether the United States and China can resolve their trade row at a Group of 20 leaders summit in Osaka next week, but analysts caution that chances of a decisive breakthrough are low.
“The dollar's upside is capped, because we are already looking past the Fed's July meeting for more rate cuts,” said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities. “Central banks are in a competition to ease policy, so it's a question of which currency to sell. There are some hopes surrounding G20, but we've been here before only to be disappointed.”
Money markets are pricing in three Fed rate cuts before year-end, starting with the next meeting in July, and are tipping as many as five cuts through mid-2020. The dollar traded at 107.30 yen, slightly above a five-month low of 107.20 yen reached Thursday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled a rate cut at the next policy meeting in July.
Powell's rate tilt joined the Fed with global peers such as the European Central Bank and the Reserve Bank of Australia this week on a path toward more policy stimulus to maintain economic growth. Some hedge funds were surprised by the Fed's dovish stance, leading to an unwinding of dollar-long positions built up before its meeting on Wednesday, analysts said.
For the week the dollar was down 1.2 per cent versus the yen, on course for the biggest decline since late March.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six of its peers, was at 96.615, down 1.0 per cent on the week.
China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of G20 next weekend. The two countries have raised tariffs on each other's goods in a dispute about China's trading practices, hitting global trade and growth. Talks broke down last month, and some traders say chances for a truce next week are low.
Sterling changed hands at $1.2707, on course for a 1.0 per cent weekly gain, which would be its best performance in seven weeks. The Bank of England on Thursday struck a less dovish tone than other central banks as they voted unanimously to keep interest rates on hold at 0.75 per cent and stuck to their message that rates would need to rise, so long as Britain avoids a damaging no-deal exit from the European Union.
The euro traded at $1.1296, little changed on the day but up 0.8 per cent for the week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at 2.0129 per cent after tumbling to 1.9740 per cent, the lowest since November 2016. Lower Treasury yields reduce the appeal of investing in the dollar.
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
The scheme has been a top-quartile performer in the ELSS category over 1, 3 and 5 years
The firm’s bonds were downgraded after it defaulted on interest payments of ₹20 crore
I have been investing in IDFC Infrastructure, L&T Emerging Businesses and L&T India Value funds via ...
The stock of Century Plyboards India gained 3.4 per cent breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹150.
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor