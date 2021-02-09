Dollar shackled by doubts over US recovery; bitcoin tops $47,000 for first time

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The dollar languished near its lowest in a week on Tuesday as investors began entertaining doubts about the scale of a recent rally driven by expectations of a faster pandemic recovery in the United States than elsewhere. The spotlight remained on bitcoin as it reached a record above $47,000, building on a nearly 20% surge overnight that was the biggest since 2017 after Tesla Inc announced a $1.5 billion investment in the digital asset.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies has vacillated around 91 since disappointing U.S. jobs data on Friday knocked the wind out of a two-week run that had lifted it to a more than two-month high of 91.6. It last traded at 90.935.
Investors had pushed up the greenback thanks to a faster U.S. vaccine roll out relative to most other countries, and as Democrats moved to fast-track President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package. However, many analysts see that massive fiscal spending coupled with continued ultra-easy Federal Reserve monetary policy dragging down the dollar in the longer term.
"The bottom line is a large stimulus is highly likely to pass soon, exacerbating the widening in the U.S. current account deficit, and weighing on the USD," Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Joseph Capurso said in a client note. Europe's "lagging" vaccination programme will cap the euro’s near-term but the continent should catch up by the summer, after which the single currency could rally to $1.28 for the first time since 2014, he said.
The euro was little changed at $1.2055 in early Asian trading on Tuesday, up from the two-month low of $1.9520 touched Friday. The dollar was mostly flat at 105.21 yen, after climbing to105.765 at the end of last week for the first time since October.
Elsewhere, Tesla sent bitcoin surging by saying in its 2020 annual report on Monday that it had bought $1.5 billion of the world's most popular cryptocurrency as part of its broad investment policy, and that it expected to begin accepting the digital asset as payment for its products "in the near future."
"This is a turning point for how we view digital currencies," said Junichi Ishikawa, a foreign-exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo. "From here on, bitcoin will be genuinely considered as an asset available for selection by asset managers in their portfolios." Bitcoin traded at $47,073 after pushing to a new record a t$47,565.86 on Tuesday. Rival coin ethereum changed hands at $1,746.50 after reaching an unprecedented $1,784.85 on Monday.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...