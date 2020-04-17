Dollar slips as hopes for virus treatment prop up risk appetite

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
The dollar fell on Friday as a news report on signs of success in a Covid-19 treatment drug trial as well as early plans to re-open the US economy drove fresh optimism and risk appetite.
Even the first drop in Chinese economic growth since quarterly records began in 1992 did not dent the mood as investors sought silver linings in signs of a rebound in industrial production.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars led gains, with both rising about 0.8 per cent, while the pound and euro also rose to recoup some of the past two days' losses.
Medical news website STAT, citing a recorded discussion between doctors involved in a clinical trial, said most of 125 patients given Gilead's remdesivir drug at a hospital in Chicago had recovered and been discharged.
Gilead said anecdotal reports do not provide the data needed to determine the safety or efficacy of remdesivir as a treatment for Covid-19 and that it expects more data will be available at the end of the month.
“The market is looking for good news - grasping and hoping and praying,” said Imre Speizer, FX analyst at Westpac. “People just want to get on the positive bandwagon.”
The dollar last sat at $1.0866 per euro and $1.2504 per pound and firmed to 107.70 yen. The Aussie last bought $0.6371 and the kiwi at $0.6012. The dollar has closely tracked risk sentiment through the coronavirus crisis and remains at elevated levels as the safety of cash in the world's reserve currency stays in demand.
Friday's dip reverses two days of gains on warnings of a Great Depression-style slump in the world economy, though it is set to end the week steady as optimism returns.
US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, announced guidelines for a return to work in the world's biggest economy - a gradual, three-stage process dependent on robust virus testing and subject to state governors' discretion.
But the crisis has already turned some 22 million Americans out of work, and further market moves were capped by Gilead's staid response and more worries on the economic outlook.
China's economy shrank 6.8 per cent in the first quarter, the first reversal since at least 1992, as the coronavirus outbreak paralysed production and spending.
Yet the decline was largely in line with expectations for a 6.5 per cent contraction, and investors were encouraged by a less-than-expected 1.1 per cent drop in industrial output.
“It shows the economy is gradually recovering from the very worst,” said Nathan Chow, senior economist at DBS in Hong Kong. “But I think in the second quarter we will see at most a stabilisation, not a rebound, because cases are still rising for most of China's trading partners, which will dampen orders going forward. Based on this first-quarter number, I would say the whole year GDP growth would be something around 2 per cent.”
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...