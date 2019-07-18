Dollar slips as US yields decline on risk aversion

Not a zero-sum game
Raising the retirement age will help us benefit from the experience and wisdom of seniors, especially since ...
The dollar slipped on Thursday as risk aversion in the broader markets pushed benchmark US yields to a nine-day low.
The dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies was down 0.2 per cent at 97.081. The index had climbed to a one-week peak of 97.444 the previous day on stronger-than-expected US retail sales and a slump in sterling.
But it edged lower as safe-haven Treasury yields fell in the wake of weak US housing market data and concerns about the prolonged US-China trade dispute.
“The dollar basically handed back earlier gains as Treasury yields pulled back and on IMF comments, and came back to where it was a few days ago,” said Takuya Kanda, general manager at Gaitame.Com Research Institute.
Various economic data have given conflicting signs regarding the state of the US economy, but that does not change the bigger picture of the dollar facing downward pressure due to an expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month, Kanda said.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday the greenback was overvalued by 6 per cent to 12 per cent, based on near-term economic fundamentals.
The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its July 30-31 policy meeting, with some in the market wagering on a larger 50 bps cut.
Sterling was a shade higher at $1.2438. It had stumbled to $1.2382, its lowest since April 2017 on Wednesday amid growing risks of Britain leaving the European Union in a no-deal Brexit, before selling abated.
The euro added to modest overnight gains and edged up 0.1 per cent to $1.1238. The single currency's gains were limited as it was restrained by expectations of easing from the European Central Bank as early as next week.
The dollar was 0.2 per cent lower at 107.730 yen, having gone as low as 107.640, its weakest level since July 3.
The Australian dollar advanced after data on Thursday showed the country's jobless rate remained stable and underemployment declined in June, reducing the prospect of near-term easing by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The Aussie was 0.3 per cent higher at $0.7031. “The Australian dollar drew a significant part of its support from the June underemployment rate, which fell to 8.2 per cent from 8.6 per cent,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
The underemployment rate has a higher correlation with policy rates and wages compared to the jobless rate and is likely to attract more attention going forward, Yamamoto said.
The New Zealand dollar hovered near a three-month peak of $0.6745 scaled overnight. The kiwi has gained more than 0.5 per cent this week, supported by positive domestic factors such as strong inflation.
Raising the retirement age will help us benefit from the experience and wisdom of seniors, especially since ...
The directional thought to bring up the causative demographic patterns from 2020-2040 and why life expectancy ...
The next generation of HR managers may have their work cut out as India’s demographic profile changes
On the occasion of World Skills Day, July 15, HBR Ascend released a survey on the skills expectations of the ...
The fund is eligible for tax deduction up to ₹1.50 lakh under Section 80C
The fund has clocked a CAGR of 17 per cent over the last decade
I have been reading BusinessLine for the last nine years and liked various articles published in the Monday ...
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Equitas Holdings at current levels. The stock had jumped ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...