Dollar slows slide as investors seek shelter amid pandemic crisis

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
The dollar slowed its descent after a week of declines and the safe-haven yen edged ahead on Monday, as coronavirus lockdowns tightened across the world, and investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty.
In bumpy trade the dollar ran ahead early before settling back against the pound, euro, kiwi and the Australian dollar. Sterling was last 0.1 per cent softer at $1.2449, the Aussie flat at $0.6158 and the euro stable at $1.1132.
“After all, the dollar is a safe-haven currency,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. “It's reflecting caution, and an uncertain market where you're seeing a lot of illiquidity.”
The weekend brought more bad news on the virus front. The US has emerged as the latest epicentre of the outbreak, with more than 1,37,000 cases and 2,400 deaths.
President Donald Trump, who had talked about reopening the economy for Easter, on Sunday extended guidelines for social restrictions to April 30 and said the peak of the death rate could be two weeks away.
Australia also ratcheted up control measures, while an extension to lockdowns in Italy looms.
The halt in the dollar's slide came with a broader risk-averse mood, which lifted the Japanese yen 0.4 per cent to 107.47 per dollar.
The moves come after the dollar has surged amid a scramble for cash and then subsided as central bank launched unprecedented liquidity measures.
Over the past two weeks, the dollar has posted its biggest weekly rise since the 2008 financial crisis and then its biggest weekly drop since 2009. Yet as signs of funding stress have eased, but not abated, the dollar remains at elevated levels.
“Risk aversion has been more important to the direction of the dollar than traditional interest rate differentials,” Standard Chartered analysts said in note. “For the dollar to surrender some of its recent gains, investors would need to shift their preferences back to a broader basket of safe-haven assets.”
Monday's moves showed some hints of that, since dollar gains were modest and in tandem with rises in gold, bonds and the yen.
Yields at the very short end of the US curve dipped into negative territory and futures for 10-year notes implied a 0.54 per cent yield, some 20 basis points below Friday's close of the underlying Treasuries. Gold rose 0.5 per cent.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was steady at 98.312. It edged ahead against the Chinese yuan in offshore trade to 7.0800 per dollar.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
As value of investments decrease and prices of essentials increase, managing personal finance assumes great ...
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...