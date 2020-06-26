Dollar stays firm as coronavirus anxiety persists

At Mercedes, digital is key amid the pandemic
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
The dollar held firm on Friday as caution over rapid rises in United States (US) coronavirus cases cast doubt over the reopening of the economy, keeping the allure of its safe-haven value.
The dollar index stood at 97.360, having pared a large part of this week's losses.
Against the yen, the dollar traded at 107.17 yen, having gained 0.5 per cent in the overnight session.
The euro eased to $1.1221, losing steam after hitting a one-week peak of $1.1348 on Tuesday though the currency has maintained weekly gains of about 0.4 per cent.
Sterling slipped to $1.2422, off this week's high of $1.2541 touched on Wednesday.
Also supporting the greenback was the broader rise in corporate demand typically seen towards the end of the month. That helped the dollar stay firm despite the stubbornly upbeat risk appetite seen in global equity markets, which comes even as new coronavirus infections surge.
The governor of Texas temporarily halted the state's reopening on Thursday as Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations surged and new daily cases around the country climbed to record levels.
“When you look at things like restaurant bookings data, it looks as if they are heading back to square one after a strong recovery,” said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale.
“If this continues day by day, people will likely have to review their recovery scenario.”
Data on Thursday showed weak demand is forcing US employers to lay off workers, keeping new applications for unemployment benefits extraordinarily high, even as businesses have reopened.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits stood at a seasonally adjusted 1.48 million for the week ended June 20, down 60,000 from a week earlier but still double their peak during the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
More economic data is due next week, including US jobs and manufacturing surveys but ahead of that trade could be moved by month-end and quarter-end flows, traders said.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar fetched $0.6891, stuck in its rough $0.68-0.70 range in the past couple of weeks.
The Turkish lira stood flat after the country's central bank unexpectedly halted a nearly year-long easing cycle on Thursday, by keeping its key interest rate unchanged at 8.25% and citing upward pressure on inflation.
The lira stood at 6.8538 per dollar.
The Mexican peso hovered above a one-month low after Banxico, the country's central bank cut its interest rates by 50 basis points as expected late on Thursday.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
Italian automaker believes that de-risking is the best way forward
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...