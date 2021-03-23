Dollar steadies ahead of Powell testimony, housing reforms hit kiwi

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The dollar hovered below recent peaks on Tuesday as investors looked to US policymakers for clues on whether they may seek to slow rising yields, while the New Zealand dollar dropped after housing reforms cooled policy-tightening expectations.
The Turkish lira also showed some sign of stability following a 7.5 per cent dive on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked a hawkish central bank chief, but markets' relief was offset by worries about fresh lockdowns in Europe.
The dollar crept 0.1 per cent lower against the safe-haven yen to 108.74 yen and was steady at $1.1928 per euro, while making advances against the kiwi, Aussie and sterling.
The New Zealand dollar hit a three-month low after the government introduced taxes to curb housing speculation, a move investors reckoned could allow the central bank to hold interest rates lower for longer with less risk of a property bubble.
"The Reserve Bank (of New Zealand) will ... likely revise down its house price forecasts," ANZ Bank analysts said in a note. "This will add caution around official cash rate hikes via less-than-otherwise housing-induced domestic momentum."
The kiwi lost as much as 1 per cent and traded at $0.7093 during the Asian afternoon. The move also rallied Kiwi bonds, especially at the short end, and it pulled the Australian dollar about 0.4 per cent lower to $0.7711.
Sterling slipped almost 0.2 per cent to $1.3845 and oil linked currencies also fell with crude prices on worries that anew wave of infections will bring more lockdowns in Europe.
The Canadian dollar dipped to C$1.2544 per dollar and the Norwegian crown fell about 0.2 per cent as well, as benchmark Brent crude futures dropped more than 1 per cent.
Germany is extending its lockdown until April 18 and calling on citizens to stay home over Easter and Chancellor Angela Merkel warned: "we are now basically in a new pandemic," as more transmissible virus variants sweep the continent.
The broad US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies stood almost flat in Asian trade at 91.831 after a slip of 0.32 per cent on Monday.
The pause follows a 2.0 per cent gain so far this quarter, as speedy rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States and the Biden Administration's $1.9 trillion stimulus are seen lifting growth, driving up bond yields and drawing investors.
The dollar's attraction was further boosted as US Federal Reserve officials appeared to tolerate recent rises in yields -turning the focus now to Congressional testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later on Tuesday.
"US bond yields could rise further as the market may tryto find out where the pain threshold for the Fed is," said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at MUFG Bank.
For now, though, the 10-year US bond yields eased to1.668 per cent after peaking at 1.754 per cent on Thursday, keeping the dollar in check.
"The market is interested in how far US bond yields will rise. While top Fed officials have said they will keep interest rates low through 2023, there could be dissenting voices," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
The Turkish lira traded at 7.8500 per dollar after a steep fall on Monday to as low as 8.485, near its record low of 8.58.
The lira's massive fall, however, has done little so far to shake investors' confidence in emerging market currencies as the event, the third firing of a central bank chief by Erdogan since2019, was not perceived to hold wider risk.
The MSCI emerging market currency index dipped only slightly on Monday and steadied on Tuesday. China's yuan also held steady despite US and European sanctions, and traded at 6.5095 per dollar.
Bitcoin stood at $54,586, having fallen almost 5 per cent on Monday to trade near last week's low of $53,221.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...