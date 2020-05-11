Dollar up as focus shifts to economic re-starts from coronavirus lockdowns

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
The dollar rose on Monday as moves by the United States and other countries to re-open their economies raised hopes for a quicker global recovery from a deep recession triggered by the coronavirus health crisis.
Sterling was little changed against the dollar and the euro after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined plans to slowly ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Data on Friday showed the United States shed a 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression, but traders are starting to look past such grim economic numbers as they bet on future growth.
“The bad news about the US labour market was pretty much as expected, and people now assume that economic activity will restart sooner rather than later in the United States and Europe,” said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan markets research at JP Morgan Securities in Tokyo. “We don't have to be so bearish on the dollar.”
The dollar rose 0.28 per cent to 106.95 yen on Monday in Asia, and was steady at $1.0839 against the euro. The US currency changed hands at 0.9712 Swiss franc.
The Australian dollar, which is often traded as a proxy for risk because of its close ties to China's economy and global commodities, recovered from an early fall to trade at $0.6538. Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar held steady against its US counterpart at $0.6140.
California, Michigan, and Ohio, three important states for US manufacturing, are taking steps to allow factories and some businesses to resume work in a boost to sentiment.
Currency futures suggest the greenback could continue to edge higher. Speculators trimmed net short positions in the US dollar to $9.148 billion in the week ended May 5 from $10.23 billion the previous week, according to calculations by Reuters and US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
Some traders say uncertainty about the virus still poses some downside risks for the dollar.
Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and plans to be at the White House on Monday, a spokesman said on Sunday, despite media reports that Pence was self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, three senior officials guiding the US response to the pandemic have chosen to self-quarantine.
The pound was little changed at $1.2419 on Monday in Asia. Against the euro, sterling held steady at 87.32 pence.
Johnson, in a televised address on Sunday, announced a limited easing of coronavirus restrictions that have shuttered much of the economy for weeks, including encouraging some people to return to work.
The government wants the rest of the United Kingdom to take the same approach, but there were immediate divisions, with the leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland saying they were sticking with the existing “stay-at-home” message.
Johnson's government has faced criticism over its handling of the pandemic. Britain's coronavirus death toll - 31,855 - is the second highest in the world, behind the United States.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Fixed deposits guarantee capital, interest; debt funds show high variability in returns
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Sensex, Nifty 50 have fallen sharply and hover above respective key support; stay alert
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...