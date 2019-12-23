Rupee falls 6 paise vs dollar

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to close at 71.18 against the US dollar on Monday amid muted activity in domestic equities and steady rise in crude oil prices. Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range amid lack of cues from the global market.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened weak at 71.15 and later fluctuated between a high of 71.11 and a low of 71.24.
The domestic unit finally settled at 71.18, showing a fall of 6 paise over its previous close of 71.12 on Friday.
“The rupee failed to witness any trend and continued to quote in a narrow range of 71.05 to 71.25 (spot) due to lack of cues from domestic as well as global front,” said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex and Bullion Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.01 per cent to 97.69.
Brent futures rose 0.03 per cent to $66.16 per barrel. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.56 per cent.
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Alteria’s debt funding for Stanza Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
Flexible payouts, whole-life cover and guaranteed income among the attractions
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...