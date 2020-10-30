Forex

Forex, money markets closed on account of Id-E-Milad

PTI Mumbai | Updated on October 30, 2020 Published on October 30, 2020

Huawei decision could make or break currency market mood.

Forex and money markets to remain shut on Friday on account of ‘Id-E-Milad’

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 30, 2020
rupee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.