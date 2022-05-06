hamburger

Forex

Forex reserves dip below $600 billion

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: May 06, 2022
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

All four components of the reserves declined

The country’s foreign exchange reserves dipped below the crucial $600-billion mark in the week ended April 29, 2022, amid rising global bond yields and weakening currency.

The reserves fell $2.695 billion in the reporting week to stand at $597.728 billion.

In his off-cycle monetary policy statement on May 4, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said: “ India’s foreign exchange reserves are sizeable with net forward assets providing a strong back-up. The external debt to GDP ratio remains low at 20 per cent.”

The country’s forex reserves had gone past the $600-billion mark for the first time in the week ended June 4, 2021. In the subsequent weeks, the reserves soared to touch a peak of $642 billion on October 29, 2021.

In the reporting week, all four components of the reserves declined -- foreign currency assets (dropped by $1.11 billion), gold ($1.164 billion), Special Drawing Rights ($362 million) and Reserve Position in the IMF ($59 million).

Published on May 06, 2022
foreign exchange
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you