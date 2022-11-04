India’s foreign exchange reserves saw the single biggest weekly accretion in the last few months, with the reserves jumping $6.561 billion in the week ended October 28, 2022, to stand at $531.081 billion.

All four components of the reserves rose — foreign currency assets (up by $5.772 billion), gold ($556 million), Special Drawing Rights ($185 million) and Reserve Position in the IMF ($48 million).

During the calendar year so far, the reserves shrunk by $110.938 billion. Since March-end till date, the reserves have dwindled by $76.228 billion.