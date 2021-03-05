Forex

Forex reserves rise $689 million to $584.55 billion

PTI Mumbai | Updated on March 05, 2021

The country’s forex reserves increased for the second consecutive week, touching $584.554 billion as of February 26, up by $689 million, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The overall reserves had increased by $169 million to $583.865 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves had touched an all-time high at $590.185 billion for the week ended January 29.

Published on March 05, 2021
Forex reserves
