Forex reserves rise to $453 billion

PTI Mumbai | Updated on December 13, 2019 Published on December 13, 2019

The country’s foreign exchange reserves surged by $2.342 billion to touch a life-time high of $453.422 billion in the week to December 6, according to the RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $2.484 billion to $451.08 billion, the weekly data released by the RBI on Friday showed.

In the reporting week, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which surged by $1.891 billion to $421.258 billion, according to the data.

