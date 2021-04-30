Forex

Forex reserves rise to $584.10 b

PTI Mumbai | Updated on April 30, 2021

The country’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.701 billion to $584.107 billion in the week ended April 23, 2021, RBI data showed. In the previous week ended April 16, 2021, the reserves had risen by $1.193 billion to $582.406 billion. In the reporting week ended April 23, 2021, the rise in reserves was on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs rose by $1.062 billion to $541.647 billion, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly data showed. PTI

Published on April 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Forex reserves
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.