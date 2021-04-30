Forex reserves rise to $584.10 b

The country’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.701 billion to $584.107 billion in the week ended April 23, 2021, RBI data showed. In the previous week ended April 16, 2021, the reserves had risen by $1.193 billion to $582.406 billion. In the reporting week ended April 23, 2021, the rise in reserves was on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs rose by $1.062 billion to $541.647 billion, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly data showed. PTI