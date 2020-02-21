Forex

Forex reserves rise to record $476.092 billion

PTI Mumbai | Updated on February 21, 2020 Published on February 21, 2020

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $2.763 billion to $441.949 billion

The country’s foreign exchange reserves swelled by $3.091 billion to a lifetime high of $476.092 billion in the week to February 14, mainly due to a rise in foreign currency assets, according to the RBI data. In the previous week, the foreign exchange reserves had increased by $1.701 billion to $473 billion.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $2.763 billion to $441.949 billion in the reporting week. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves rose by $344 million to $29.123 billion. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by $6 million to $1.430 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF also declined by $9 million to $3.590 billion, the data showed.

