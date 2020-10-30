Forex reserves surge $5.4 billion to all-time high of $560.532 billion

Amazon’s Echo Dot is now a bit of a ball
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
The country’s foreign exchange reserves swelled by USD 5.412 billion to touch an all-time high of USD 560.532 billion in the week ended October 23, RBI data showed on Friday.
In the previous week ended October 16, the reserves stood at USD 555.12 billion after increasing by USD 3.615 billion.
During the reporting week, the surge in the forex kitty was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), a significant component of the overall reserves.
FCA rose by USD 5.202 billion to USD 517.524 billion, the RBI’s weekly data showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
The gold reserves were up by USD 175 million in the reporting week to USD 36.860 billion, as per the central bank data.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by USD 8 million to USD 1.487 billion.
The country’s reserve position with the IMF also climbed by USD 27 million to USD 4.661 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
₹1188 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012001215 Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short ...
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...