Forex

New peak

Forex reserves touch $513.25 billion

PTI Mumbai | Updated on July 10, 2020 Published on July 10, 2020

The country’s foreign exchange reserves surged by a massive $6.47 billion to touch an all-time high of $513.25 billion in the week ended July 3, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.In the week ended July 3, the reserves rose due to an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), which were up by $5.66 billion to $473.26 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Forex reserves
